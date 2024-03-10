16.5 C
Assam Tea has made its way all over the world: PM Modi

Modi visited Hathikuli Tea Estate during his return from jungle safari in Kaziranga National Park

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KAZIRANGA (ASSAM), March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited a tea garden near the Kaziranga National Park and remarked that the tea produced in Assam has made its way all over the world.

“Assam is known for its splendid tea gardens, and Assam Tea has made its way all over the world. I would like to laud the remarkable tea garden community, which is working hard and enhancing Assam’s prestige all over the world. I also urge tourists to visit these tea gardens during their visits to the state,” the PM posted on X.

Responding to the PM’s tweet, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, “For the first time in 200 years, since Assam Tea came into existence, our tea garden community is experiencing transformative development – new schools, hospitals, higher wages and access to better opportunities, due to the firm leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.”

Modi visited the Hathikuli Tea Estate adjacent to the Central Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district while returning from a jungle safari.

He spent two hours inside the park and enjoyed both elephant and jeep safaris on Saturday morning.

The PM was on a two-day visit to Assam since Friday, during which he inaugurated the 125-foot-tall ‘Statue of Valour’ of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, unveiled projects worth Rs 17,500 crore and addressed a public meeting. (PTI)

