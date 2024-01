HT Digital,

Lumding, Jan 26: On Friday, Assam Police arrested three poachers and confiscated five deceased birds from them in Lumding, Hojai district.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, the poachers are identified as Sagar, Aman, and Rahul, all residents of the RPSF colony in Lumding. It is reported that five dead birds and a pistol were found in their possession.

The Lumding Forest Department officials are now in charge of the three accused for further investigation.