Assam To Bring New Law To Promote Tourism

GUWAHATI, Feb 1: The Assam government has decided that it will bring in a new bill to promote the tourism sector through various steps, including setting up a committee for safety audit of adventure sites and activities.

The decision for new legislation in the tourism sector was taken during a cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday night.

The cabinet approved the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024 for revitalising and promoting the industry, a communique shared by Sarma on X said.

One of the key features of the bill will be the establishment of the Adventure Safety Audit Committee for conducting risk assessment of adventure sites and activities, it added.

This new law will also enforce registration of all businesses and activities related to tourism, penalties will be levied in case of contraventions of the provisions of the bill.

“The proposed bill will bring benefits such as ensuring economic growth via development of tourism, growth of tourism infrastructure and provide for responsible and sustainable development of tourism, safeguarding Assam’s cultural and natural heritage,” the note said.

Besides, the cabinet approved the construction of a new flyover in Guwahati from Cycle Factory junction to Lal Ganesh market on Garbhanga Road at a cost of Rs 376.11 crore.

The government also accorded its nod to remove the provisions of village councils from different autonomous councils for Rabha Hasong, Sonowal Kachari, Deori, Thengal Kachari, Tiwa and Mising communities.

The cabinet further approved the transfer of public water supply schemes located in municipalities from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for operation and maintenance of the same. (PTI)

