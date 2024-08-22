Assam to introduce Muslim marriage, divorce registration bill

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: The Assam government will introduce a bill in the upcoming Autumn Session of Assembly for compulsory government registration of marriage and divorce of Muslim people, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Sarma said the government will table the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2024 during the upcoming session, which will begin on Thursday.

“Earlier, Muslim marriages were registered by the Kazis. However, this new bill will ensure that all marriages of the community will be registered with the government,” he added.

Sarma also claimed that marriages of minors were also registered by the Kazis earlier, but the proposed bill will prohibit any such move.

“Now, minor marriage registration will not happen at all. We want to end the menace of child marriage. So, the marriages will be registered at the Sub-Registrar’s Office,” he added, citing cabinet decisions.

Sarma said that there will not be any restriction on the rituals followed by Muslims during the marriage ceremonies, but only the registration by the Kazis has been restricted. (PTI)

