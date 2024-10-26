23 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 26, 2024
type here...

Assam to suspend mobile internet on Sunday

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Oct 25: Mobile internet services will remain suspended across Assam from 8.30 am to 4 pm on Sunday for the conduct of a government recruitment exam, an official notification said on Friday.

This would be the third such instance in two months.

- Advertisement -

“Mobile internet, mobile WiFi and mobile data services of all service providers will remain suspended from 8.30 am to 4 pm in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent written examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having a bearing on public safety,” the order said.

Related Posts:

Mobile internet services were earlier suspended on two days in September during the conduct of similar exams by the state-level recruitment commission.

Written examinations by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) for Grade 4 posts will be conducted in two shifts in 28 districts on Sunday.

Altogether 8,27,130 candidates have applied to appear in the recruitment examination to be conducted for HSLC level posts in the first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am at 1,484 centres.

- Advertisement -

A total of 5,52,002 candidates have applied to appear in the examination to be conducted for Class VIII level posts in the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4 pm at 808 centres.

“To ensure that unscrupulous elements do not resort to unfair means by using mobile phone applications and there are no loopholes in the examination process which could create mistrust among the public, the decision to suspend the mobile net services has been taken,” the order signed by Ajay Tewari, additional chief secretary, home and political department, added. (PTI)

8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘NDA’s policies leading to security failure in Jammu and Kashmir’

The Hills Times -
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway Best Winter Road Trips In India Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods 10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life