Assam: Tragedy marres Saraswati Puja festivities after several accidents across state claim lives of four

Guwahati, Feb 14: During the celebrations of Saraswati Puja, four young individuals tragically lost their lives in separate road accidents across Assam on Wednesday.

In Jorhat’s Teok area, a collision between two motorcycles resulted in the death of a young man named Druba Das and critically injured two others.

The injured have been moved to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment. In a separate incident in Mangoldoi, two motorcyclists died in a road accident. A pedestrian, Dipak Das, was also injured in the incident.

The identities of the deceased are not yet known. In Silapathar, a young man named Moon Dey died instantly when his motorcycle collided with an oncoming truck. In another incident in Golaghat’s Nambor forest area, a vehicle carrying six students lost control and crashed into a tree.

The injured students, identified as Mustafa Alam, Samim Akhtar, Sheikh Farid, Rekibbudin Ali, Rabiul Hussain, and Azibur Islam, have been reported to be injured.

In Udarbond, Silchar, two individuals were severely injured when their motorcycle lost control. They are currently receiving treatment at the Silchar Medical College in critical condition.