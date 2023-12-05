Assam: Tragic night claims three lives in separate road accidents in Goalpara District

GUWHATI, Dec 5: A total of three persons were killed in a separate road accident which pccured in Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday night.

As per a report by local media house, in the first incident, a truck en route to Guwahati city met with a devastating accident near Marapara village, close to National Highway 17 at Rangjuli. The truck, bearing registration number ‘AS-01-GC-1515,’ collided with a roadside tree after the driver lost control.

The impact of the collision was substantial, leading to the immediate death of both the truck driver, Anjay Rabha (26), and the handyman, Ajay Sarkar (40). The accident occurred with such force that the truck suffered significant damage.

Upon receiving the information of the same, the Rangjuli police, swiftly reached the scene to manage the situation. They recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent it for post-mortem examinations.

In another incident, at the Arimara area in Krishnai town, a head-on collision between a pickup van and a motorcycle resulted in the loss of one life and left another individual critically injured.

Local police were alerted to the scene, where they promptly arrived and transported the injured biker to a nearby hospital.

Regrettably, the biker, identified as Baguwan, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The injured individual, identified as Aagiyar, is currently receiving medical attention.