Assam: Treasury officer from Sivasagar suspended on graft charges

HT Digital,

Sivasagar, Dec 7: The Assam Government has suspended Sanjib Bora, the treasury officer of Sivasagar district, on corruption charges. The suspension order was issued by the Assam Government’s Finance Department.

Bora is accused of demanding money from people for completion of pension-related work and approval of beneficiaries’ bills, among other things.

He has also been accused of frequent absenteeism during work hours and being under the influence of alcohol. Bora also held the position of Chief Accountant of the Sivasagar District Council.