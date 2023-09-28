35 C
Assam: Two AGP leaders likely to join Congress on Oct 11

In a major political development, two Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leaders and an AASU leader are expected to join Congress party on October 11.

As per sources, two AGP leaders namely Uttpal Dutta and Kamala Kanta Kalita are probably in talks with Congress party in Assam on their decision to join the party.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife of the two AGP leaders joining as confirmed, while talks with former AASU president Prabin Boro and two-time AGP MLA Satyabrata Kalita are still on.

It may be mentioned here, Prabin Boro, who was previously with AGP, had joined Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in 2009 as general secretary. Earlier, Boro served as a joint secretary for AGP since 2006 after leaving AASU.

