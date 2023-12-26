19.9 C
Assam: Two arrested for controversial post supporting ULFA-I on Facebook

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Nalbari, Dec 26: Two young men from Nalbari, Assam, identified as Jayanta Talukdar and Biswajit Saud, have been arrested due to their social media posts about the proscribed organization ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I).

The pair, accused of maintaining contact with ULFA-I, were apprehended under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following an interrogation. This development follows recent comments by Assam DGP GP Singh warning of the arrest of individuals expressing support for terrorist groups on social media.

The situation regarding ULFA-I is currently tense due to growing controversy over a recent encounter related to the group in the state.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi today questioned the authenticity of the encounters at Sadiya and Baihata, which resulted in four injuries. ULFA-I has also disputed these encounters, claiming the victims are not associated with the banned group.

The organization has demanded police provide evidence of the victims’ connections to ULFA-I.

