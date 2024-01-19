Assam: Two drug peddlers apprehended by Guwahati police, illicit items seized

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 19: The Guwahati Police on Friday apprehended two drug peddlers and seized numerous illegal items from them in the Khanapara locality, reports said.

The police conducted a raid near the Khanapara Public Toilet under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station, where two notorious drug peddlers, who are also known to be veteran thieves, were nabbed.

The arrested individuals are Mukut Mondal (26), a resident of Kamrup Metro, and Rajdeep Chungkrang (22), a resident of Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur district currently residing in Beltola.

The police reportedly seized 23 vials of suspected Heroin weighing 40.1 grams, cash amounting to Rs. 2,960, two stolen mobile phones, five empty vials, one Syringe, and one Birla Aerocon 59 ml used as a psycho-active substance from their possession.