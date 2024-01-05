17 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 5, 2024
Assam: Two government employees caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, arrested two state government employees on bribery charges on Friday.

Supervisor Kanungo Pradip Kalita, an employee of the Samaria Revenue Circle in Kamrup district, was caught accepting a bribe at his office.

The second arrest was of Budheswar Das, the District Agricultural Officer of Goalpara, who allegedly accepted a bribe for releasing bills. The bribe money has been recovered and seized, and legal proceedings are in process.

