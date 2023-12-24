Assam: Two held with heroin in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended two alleged habitual drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 53.5 grams of heroin near railway gate no. 3 under Panbazar police station jurisdiction.

As per reports, the seizure was made on December 22 after the STF conducted a raid following a specific inputs.

During the raid, the STF Assam also recovered seven empty vials, one syringe and one mobile phone from their possession.

The accused identified as Suresh Sonar (18) son of Dilbahadur Sonar of 4 No. Railway Gate, PS : Panbazar, Guwahati , Kamrup (M), Permanent/Add: Vill: Mornoi, PS: Mornoi, Dist: Goalpara, Meena Rahman (60) wife of W/O: Lt. Abdul Ali of 4 No. Railway Gate PS : Panbazar, Guwahati , Kamrup (M) Permanent/Add: Bhelaapar Gaon, PS- Lanka, Dist: Hojai.

Meanwhile further investiagtions are underway.