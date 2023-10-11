27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
type here...

Assam: Two miscreants held for snatching gold chain from lawyer

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 11: In a significant development, Guwahati Police apprehended two bike-borne armed miscreants on Tuesday who had snatched a gold chain from a Gauhati High Court advocate, Momita Bora.

- Advertisement -

The incident occurred on October 9 when Bora was out for a morning walk in the Rajgarh area. She noticed two unidentified youths suspiciously observing her, but initially didn’t pay much attention. Upon returning home, one of the miscreants snatched her gold chain.

When Bora attempted to catch the miscreants, one of them threatened her with a handmade pistol and fled the scene. During this encounter, Bora was pushed, resulting in major injuries on her leg, wrist, and hand.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the area. After identifying the miscreants, the police apprehended them the following night, seizing the Pulsar bike with registration number AS01 BQ 8345 used in the crime.

10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World
10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Panic grips Orunodoi program in Nalbari after minor fire breaks...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE Best Ecotourism Destinations in India Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks 10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World 10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World