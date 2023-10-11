Assam: Two miscreants held for snatching gold chain from lawyer

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 11: In a significant development, Guwahati Police apprehended two bike-borne armed miscreants on Tuesday who had snatched a gold chain from a Gauhati High Court advocate, Momita Bora.

The incident occurred on October 9 when Bora was out for a morning walk in the Rajgarh area. She noticed two unidentified youths suspiciously observing her, but initially didn’t pay much attention. Upon returning home, one of the miscreants snatched her gold chain.

When Bora attempted to catch the miscreants, one of them threatened her with a handmade pistol and fled the scene. During this encounter, Bora was pushed, resulting in major injuries on her leg, wrist, and hand.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the area. After identifying the miscreants, the police apprehended them the following night, seizing the Pulsar bike with registration number AS01 BQ 8345 used in the crime.