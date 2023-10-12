Assam: Two more apprehended in Bajali corruption case

HT Digital,

Bajali, Oct 12: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) Assam has detained two more individuals in relation to the ongoing Bajali Corruption Case.

Sources reveal that Sadekkas Ali, an associate of SI Debajit Giri, and Dilbar Hussain, a linkman to Additional Superintendent of Police Gayatri Sonowal, were the ones apprehended.

The CID is presently questioning the two accused. On September 1, the CID had detained seven persons, including five police officers from Bajali Police and two drivers, on bribery allegations. The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by a supari businessman, leading to an extensive investigation.