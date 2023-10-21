Assam: Uber driver accused of sexual assault on Arunachali woman, alleges being framed

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 21: In a recent development, Moslem Ali, an Uber driver in Guwahati, has been arrested by Dispur Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger. Following his arrest, Ali was presented before the court on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The victim, an Arunachal Pradesh native, had earlier reported that she was assaulted by the driver of the Uber cab she had hired. The incident occurred near an Indian Oil petrol pump while she was travelling from Ganeshguri to Christian Basti.

Ali, however, has refuted these allegations, claiming he is being falsely implicated. The police, confident of having sufficient evidence against him, are not seeking his custody and have indicated that he will be sent to judicial custody today.