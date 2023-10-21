26 C
Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal seeks Durga Ma’s blessings, visit Guwahati Durga mandap

Guwahati, Oct 21: Former Assam Chief Minister and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, visited Jahaj Ghat Sarbajanin Durga Puja at Guwahati’s Uzan Bazar on Saptami, October 21.

He offered flowers at Maa Durga’s feet and prayed for Assam’s welfare. Addressing the media, Sonowal discussed his party’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

He expressed his wishes for the good health and fortune of all people, and said he would abide by the party’s decisions. However, he remained non-committal when asked about contesting from Dibrugarh.

