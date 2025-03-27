Assam University Professor Accused of Caste Discrimination and Abuse

HT Digital

GUWHAATI, Mar 27: A complaint has been lodged against Professor Mahmood Ansari of the Economics Department, Assam University, Silchar, over allegations of verbal abuse, caste-based discrimination, and issuing threats against workers engaged in maintenance work under a contractor. The incident has sparked outrage, with the affected workers now seeking police intervention after a lack of response from university authorities.

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred on March 12, 2025, at Professor Ansari’s official residence, where workers had arrived to carry out maintenance work under an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) supervised by their contractor, Rajashree Dev. The complaint states that Professor Ansari became agitated over a 10-minute delay and reacted aggressively, using offensive language toward the workers.

The professor allegedly made derogatory remarks, including, “Gandi nali ke kire ho, unpar gawar” (You are like filthy drain worms, illiterate people) and “Assam me hi sare chutiye milte haev, bahar asa nahi hota.” (Only fools are found in Assam; this doesn’t happen outside). Additionally, he reportedly insulted the people of Barak Valley, calling them ignorant.

The situation escalated further when Professor Ansari allegedly targeted Rupak Mala, a worker from a Scheduled Caste (SC) background, stating, “You are bloody low caste (SC), you are like a swine.” The workers also accused him of unlawfully detaining them inside his premises, intimidating them by unleashing his dog, and making physical threats. He allegedly warned them that he would teach them a “lifetime lesson” while repeatedly making demeaning comments about the people of Barak Valley.

Following the incident, the workers reported the matter to their contractor on March 13, who then filed a written complaint with the Assam University administration. However, despite nearly two weeks having passed, no action has been taken, nor has an investigation been initiated by the university authorities.

Frustrated by the inaction, the complainants have now approached the police, demanding the registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They are calling for a thorough and immediate investigation and strict legal action against Professor Ansari to ensure justice is served.