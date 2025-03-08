Assam: UP Fire Services Deliver Sacred Ganga Jal to Param Shivam Shiv Mandir

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 8: In a significant initiative, officials from the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services have dispatched approximately 76,000 liters of Ganga Jal to the Param Shivam Shiv Mandir Yogashram in Guwahati, Assam.

This request was made by Mahamandleshwar Swami Keshav Ji Maharaj, a prominent seer from the northeast. His disciple, Mahant Raja Ram Das Ji Maharaj, arrived at Sangam with two water tankers, one with a capacity of 48,000 liters and the other 28,000 liters, to collect the sacred water.

Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh Mela) Pramod Sharma stated, “Encouraged by the state government’s initiative to deliver Ganga Jal to 75 districts, Mahant Raja Ram Das Ji Maharaj contacted us to fill the tankers with Sangam waters. We have assigned a team of fire department personnel to ensure the safe delivery of Ganga Jal to Guwahati.”

This marks the first instance of a prominent seer from outside Uttar Pradesh arranging for tankers to transport Ganga Jal from Sangam to Assam. The tankers are expected to arrive in Guwahati by Monday.

Mahant Raja Ram Das Ji Maharaj explained that the initiative was inspired by his guru’s wish to bring Ganga water to Assam. Following a ritual performed at Sangam, the tankers were dispatched on Thursday night, reflecting a unique collaboration between spiritual leaders and state officials.