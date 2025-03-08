28.9 C
Assam: UP Fire Services Deliver Sacred Ganga Jal to Param Shivam Shiv Mandir

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 8: In a significant initiative, officials from the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services have dispatched approximately 76,000 liters of Ganga Jal to the Param Shivam Shiv Mandir Yogashram in Guwahati, Assam.

This request was made by Mahamandleshwar Swami Keshav Ji Maharaj, a prominent seer from the northeast. His disciple, Mahant Raja Ram Das Ji Maharaj, arrived at Sangam with two water tankers, one with a capacity of 48,000 liters and the other 28,000 liters, to collect the sacred water.

