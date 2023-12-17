17 C
Assam vigilance seizes Rs 12 lakh cash from arrested Executive Engineer's residence in Barpeta

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 17: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, has recovered Rs 12 lakh cash from the residence of arrested executive engineer of Sorbhog-Jania Division (Irrigation), Sanjib Kumar Das.

Das, who was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, had earlier been reported by a contractor unwilling to pay the bribe.

A trap was set up on December 16, 2023, by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam at the office of the Executive Engineer, Barpeta-Baghbor (Irrigation) Division, District- Barpeta, where Das was apprehended immediately after accepting the bribe.

The bribe money was seized in the presence of independent witnesses. Das has been arrested based on substantial evidence, and a case has been filed against him under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018) at the ACB Police Station on December 16, 2023.

