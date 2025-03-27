35.5 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Assam Vigilance Team Catches Junior Engineer Red-Handed in Bribery Case

Acting on the complaint, a trap was set by the Vigilance team at the Fakiragram Municipal Board office.

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, received a complaint alleging that Nekibuz Zaman, a junior engineer at the Fakiragram Municipal Board, Kokrajhar, demanded a bribe of ₹15,000 from a complainant in exchange for granting permission for the renovation and construction of a commercial building.

Unwilling to comply, the complainant approached the Directorate for legal action. Acting on the complaint, a trap was set by the Vigilance team at the Fakiragram Municipal Board office.

On the scheduled day, Nekibuz Zaman was caught red-handed as he accepted ₹10,000 as part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

Following sufficient evidence against the accused, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team arrested Zaman. A case has been registered at the ACB Police Station on March 26, 2025, under ACB P.S. Case No. 29/2025, invoking Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Further legal proceedings are underway.

The Hills Times
