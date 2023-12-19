Assam: Village head arrested for duping people in electoral roll scam in Morigaon

15 C
HT Digital,

Morigaon, Dec 19: A Gaon Bura (village headman) from Baligaon in Morigaon district’s Mikirbheta revenue circle, identified as Irfan Ali, has been arrested for allegedly duping locals into enrolling their names in the electoral roll.

The arrest was made under the direction of the District Commissioner of Morigaon, Devashish Sharma. According to Sharma, the issue came to light after a Booth Level Officer at Baligaon’s B3 polling station reported Irfan’s activities.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam recently released the integrated Draft Electoral Roll of Special Summary Revision 2024, and it was found that many names from the area were not enlisted.

Sharma also suspects that Irfan may have fraudulently enrolled several such names in the electoral roll. One individual claimed to have given Irfan around Rs 21,000 to have his name included in the electoral roll.

It is believed that many others may have also paid Irfan but are hesitant to come forward. Sharma has called an emergency meeting to review the situation.

