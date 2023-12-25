Assam: Wild jumbos create havoc in Sonitpur, 2 injured

HT Digital,

Sonitpur, Dec 25: A migrating herd of wild elephants from Orang National Park, located in the Darrang and Sonitpur districts, caused a commotion upon entering a forest area on Monday, resulting in serious injuries to two people.

- Advertisement -

Over the past two months, these elephants have caused significant damage to numerous paddy fields while foraging for food. This marks the first time the herd has ventured into Rowta in the Sonitpur district.

The sudden appearance of the elephants frightened the local population, who attempted to drive the animals away. During the ensuing chaos, two locals, Jayanta Hazarika of Bhalukmari and a woman named Minakshi Singh of Rawta Bagan, sustained injuries.

Both individuals were immediately transported to Rowta Model Hospital for treatment. However, due to the severity of his injuries, Jayanta Hazarika was later transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).