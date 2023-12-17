17 C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Assam will be food self sufficient in next two years, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the state’s intent to bolster its food self-sufficiency in the next two years. He made this statement during the inauguration of the 8th Assam International Agri-Horti Show in Guwahati.

He underscored the necessity to reduce the state’s dependence on external sources for essentials like fish, flowers, and food. Sarma urged farmers to cultivate a second crop and grow commercial trees to supplement their income.

He also remarked on the government’s initiative of buying paddy directly from farmers, which has resulted in Rs 1,200 crore being deposited into their accounts. The Chief Minister further highlighted the importance of initiatives like the Millet Mission and Fodder Mission.

He expressed confidence that scientific cultivation could earn Assam a place in the global market. Sarma also emphasised the need to increase local production to reduce reliance on external sources for pig and fish feed. He urged authorities to help transform Assam into a self-sufficient state in agriculture and poultry.

