Assam Witnesses Zero Loss Of Lives Due To Extremist Violence In 2023: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday that 2023 marked a significant achievement with no lives lost due to extremist violence in the state, coupled with the complete eradication of tribal militancy.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma credited the sustained efforts of the Union and state governments for ushering in an era of peace and prosperity in Assam.

“In 2023, several groups laid down their arms, AFSPA was further revoked, and no lives were lost to extremist violence, marking a successful year for the state,” Sarma expressed on X.

Emphasising the state’s transformation into an “abode of peace,” the chief minister highlighted 2023 as an unprecedented year where policing and peace efforts bore fruit.

Sarma also noted the gradual removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from most parts of the state as a major achievement in the peace-building process, with only four districts now under its jurisdiction.

The AFSPA, known for empowering security forces with special powers, has witnessed phased withdrawal, providing a more conducive environment.

Sarma further claimed a “complete end to tribal militancy” in 2023, with over 8,756 former militants rehabilitated in the last two years, involving an investment exceeding Rs 300 crore.

Furthermore, the chief minister highlighted the skilling and ability enhancement training provided to surrendered militants, who are now actively contributing to the state’s economic growth.