15 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
type here...

Assam: Woman dies in Khetri in suspected case of uxoricide

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digit,

Khetri, Dec 20: In a distressing incident of Uxoricide emerging from Assam’s Khetri, a woman was reportedly killed by her husband.

- Advertisement -

The incident was reported on Wednesday. Initial reports suggest that the husband, in a severely inebriated state, repeatedly assaulted his wife throughout the night, leaving her unresponsive.

The deceased woman has been identified as Dipti Bodo Das. The husband, who is the prime suspect in this case, is currently absconding.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, but was discharged after minor treatment.

She was subsequently admitted to Sonapur district hospital. Tragically, she died en route to her home after being discharged. The local police have been informed and have initiated an investigation into the case. Additional information is currently awaited.

Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Tainted ACS officer Sukanya Borah submits written statements in MPLAD...

The Hills Times - 0
Exploring Assam: Offbeat Activities For Adventure Lovers Top 10 Most Expensive Players In IPL History Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look