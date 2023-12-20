Assam: Woman dies in Khetri in suspected case of uxoricide

HT Digit,

Khetri, Dec 20: In a distressing incident of Uxoricide emerging from Assam’s Khetri, a woman was reportedly killed by her husband.

- Advertisement -

The incident was reported on Wednesday. Initial reports suggest that the husband, in a severely inebriated state, repeatedly assaulted his wife throughout the night, leaving her unresponsive.

The deceased woman has been identified as Dipti Bodo Das. The husband, who is the prime suspect in this case, is currently absconding.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, but was discharged after minor treatment.

She was subsequently admitted to Sonapur district hospital. Tragically, she died en route to her home after being discharged. The local police have been informed and have initiated an investigation into the case. Additional information is currently awaited.