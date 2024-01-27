16 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 27, 2024
type here...

Assam: Woman tortured to death in Rupahihat for ‘failing to conceive child’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Rupahihat, Jan 27: Tensions escalated in Rupahihat, Assam on Saturday due to the discovery of a woman’s body. The deceased’s family accused her in-laws of attempting to conceal their daughter’s murder as a suicide.

- Advertisement -

The woman, identified as Fatema Khatun from Jiumarigaon, was married to Tafajjul Islam of Salmarigaon four years ago. Initially, all seemed well, but according to the woman’s family, she was subjected to severe harassment by her in-laws.

Due to her inability to conceive, she was allegedly subjected to physical and mental torture by her in-laws. After informing the deceased’s family of her alleged suicide, the husband and his family disappeared.

The woman’s family has lodged a complaint against the husband and in-laws with Rupahihat Police. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Further updates are anticipated.

6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Horn and weapon recovered within week after rhino poaching at...

The Hills Times - 0
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan