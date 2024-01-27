Assam: Woman tortured to death in Rupahihat for ‘failing to conceive child’

HT Digital,

Rupahihat, Jan 27: Tensions escalated in Rupahihat, Assam on Saturday due to the discovery of a woman’s body. The deceased’s family accused her in-laws of attempting to conceal their daughter’s murder as a suicide.

The woman, identified as Fatema Khatun from Jiumarigaon, was married to Tafajjul Islam of Salmarigaon four years ago. Initially, all seemed well, but according to the woman’s family, she was subjected to severe harassment by her in-laws.

Due to her inability to conceive, she was allegedly subjected to physical and mental torture by her in-laws. After informing the deceased’s family of her alleged suicide, the husband and his family disappeared.

The woman’s family has lodged a complaint against the husband and in-laws with Rupahihat Police. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Further updates are anticipated.