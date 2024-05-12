30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 12, 2024
type here...

Assam Women’s University promotes linguistic diversity, holds workshop on Spanish

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 11: In a bid to promote linguistic diversity and international understanding, the department of English of the Assam Women’s University in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) has organised a workshop on Spanish.

- Advertisement -

The workshop held on Friday, aimed to introduce participants to the basics of Spanish, its vocabulary and grammar. The event was part of the university’s ongoing efforts to broaden academic horizons and provide exposure to languages beyond the conventional curriculum.

Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, vice-chancellor of the Assam Women’s University in her inaugural lecture highlighted the significance of learning Spanish in today’s global context.

She emphasised the growing importance of Spanish as a language of business, diplomacy, and culture worldwide.

The workshop featured interactive sessions led by experienced language instructors namely Binod Kumar Gogoi, a senior Spanish Language expert and translator and Tonmoy Sonowal, guest faculty of the University of Delhi. Mompi Chaudhury, assistant professor of the department of English and Prashanta Puzari, director of IQAC, Assam Women’s University coordinated the programme. The sessions were attended by more than a hundred students of the university.

Best Romantic Places In Goa
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

12 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Best Romantic Places In Goa Advantages Of Mango Leaves Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer 7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try