Assam Women’s University promotes linguistic diversity, holds workshop on Spanish

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 11: In a bid to promote linguistic diversity and international understanding, the department of English of the Assam Women’s University in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) has organised a workshop on Spanish.

The workshop held on Friday, aimed to introduce participants to the basics of Spanish, its vocabulary and grammar. The event was part of the university’s ongoing efforts to broaden academic horizons and provide exposure to languages beyond the conventional curriculum.

Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, vice-chancellor of the Assam Women’s University in her inaugural lecture highlighted the significance of learning Spanish in today’s global context.

She emphasised the growing importance of Spanish as a language of business, diplomacy, and culture worldwide.

The workshop featured interactive sessions led by experienced language instructors namely Binod Kumar Gogoi, a senior Spanish Language expert and translator and Tonmoy Sonowal, guest faculty of the University of Delhi. Mompi Chaudhury, assistant professor of the department of English and Prashanta Puzari, director of IQAC, Assam Women’s University coordinated the programme. The sessions were attended by more than a hundred students of the university.