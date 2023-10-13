28 C
Assam: YABA tablets worth Rs 26 crore seized in Silchar during joint op by BSF and State Police

HT Digital,

Silchar, Oct 13: The vigilant troops of Border Security Force and Assam Police in yet another successful operation against drugs seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs in Silchar’s Srikona area on October 12, 2023.

As per sources, the security personnel along with Assam Police intercepted a vehicle on NH-37 upon suspicion and searched during inspection. The search led to the recovery of total 26 packets of YABA tablets worth Rs 26 crore according to international market rate.

Meanwhile the seized contraband items and the vehicle have been handed over to the Sadar Police Station in Silchar.

The state police of Assam along with the vigilant troops of along the border continue to carry out their crackdown on the illegal transportation and inter-state, and intra-state selling and buying of illegal drugs.

