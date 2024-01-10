Assam: Youth arrested in Guwahati’s Chandmari after gunfire over parking space

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 10: Guwahati city police arrested a youth from Chandmari locality following a reported gunfire incident on Wednesday. Initial reports suggest that the arrested youth fired a blank last night after an argument with another youth.

The argument, reportedly over a parking space, led the accused to fire a shot. The altercation started after another youth, accompanied by a woman, parked at a spot owned by the accused.

Officials identified the accused as Siddique Ahmed, who has since been arrested. Police confiscated five live rounds of bullets from his possession. According to officials, Siddique was with two others at the time of the argument.

The trio reportedly rushed with machetes and sticks to hit the girl, followed by the gunfire. Officials are still searching for the other two co-accused. Further details are awaited.