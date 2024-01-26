16 C
Assam: Youth drowns at picnic spot after dinghy capsizes in Brahmaputra River

Guwahati, Jan 26: A young man, identified as Abinash Deka from Baihata Chariali in Kamrup, Assam, tragically drowned on Friday after falling from a boat at Hatisila picnic spot near Panikhaiti.

Deka had reportedly visited Hatisila for a picnic and took a dinghy for rowing on the Brahmaputra river. Shortly after he ventured out, the dinghy capsized, leaving him struggling for life.

Local police were alerted and rushed to the scene. After some efforts, they managed to retrieve the body from the water.

