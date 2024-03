HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 23: A young man’s body was discovered under unexplained conditions in Hatigaon, Guwahati on Saturday.

The deceased, found in House no 40 on Shankar Path, has been identified as Pradip Das from Ghilamora in Lakhimpur. Das was employed at a restaurant and was living in a rented house in Hatigaon with a friend.

Guwahati police have reached the scene and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of his death.