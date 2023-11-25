19 C
Assam youth goes missing in Mumbai, search begins

Mumbai, Nov 25: A young man from Assam, identified as Ramesh Ramsiyari of Daragaon in Baksa district, has reportedly disappeared from a railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

His last known whereabouts were at the Lokmanya Tilak railway terminus in Kurla, a suburb of Mumbai.

Currently, his whereabouts are unknown. It has been reported that Ramesh had travelled to Mumbai, often referred to as the ‘city of dreams’, for a job he had secured with a private company.

His family has since reached out to the Assam police, and necessary actions are expected to be taken.

