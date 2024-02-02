Assam: Youth nabbed by Dhubri police with illegal firearm, ammo

HT Digital,

Dhubri, Jan 2: A young man named Nilsan Ali was detained in Bilasipara, Dhubri district, Assam, on Friday, following the seizure of illegal weaponry from his possession.

Ali, a resident of Tilapara in Bilasipara, was found possessing an unlawful 7.65 mm pistol and four live bullets.

The police also impounded a four-wheeler with the license plate number AS 17 E 8171. The successful operation was the result of a coordinated effort by the police and local residents.

Ali is currently in police custody, undergoing questioning to extract further information about the case.