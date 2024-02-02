18 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 2, 2024
type here...

Assam: Youth nabbed by Dhubri police with illegal firearm, ammo

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Dhubri, Jan 2: A young man named Nilsan Ali was detained in Bilasipara, Dhubri district, Assam, on Friday, following the seizure of illegal weaponry from his possession.

- Advertisement -

Ali, a resident of Tilapara in Bilasipara, was found possessing an unlawful 7.65 mm pistol and four live bullets.

The police also impounded a four-wheeler with the license plate number AS 17 E 8171. The successful operation was the result of a coordinated effort by the police and local residents.

Ali is currently in police custody, undergoing questioning to extract further information about the case.

Places To Explore In Meghalaya
Places To Explore In Meghalaya
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

2 dead, over 200 injured after gas explosion in Kenya’s Nairobi

The Hills Times - 0
Places To Explore In Meghalaya 10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti