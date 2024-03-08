Assam YouTubers with 100K+ subscribers to empaneled with DIPR

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 8: The Assam government has invited eminent YouTubers with over 100K subscribers to apply for empanelment with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

The Directorate has issued a notification for a Request for Proposal (RFP) to engage reputable YouTubers based in Assam. The RFP document can be downloaded from the Directorate’s website https://dipr.assam.gov.in starting 10:00 AM on March 8, 2024, and outlines the empanelment scope and criteria.

Candidates must submit their proposals in hard copy to the Directorate’s office by 1:00 PM on March 22, 2024. The notification further states that YouTubers who meet the technical qualifications will be invited to submit financial bids, the date for which will be announced later.

The initiative is to leverage the influence of popular YouTubers in Assam to boost the state government’s communication and public relations efforts.