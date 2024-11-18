Assamese community in Pune honours Bhupen Hazarika with cultural tribute

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: The Assamese community in Pune, under the banner of Asomi, paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in a commemorative event on November 17.

The event, held at the Bharatiya Vidyapeeth School of Performing Arts, showcased a harmonious blend of music, dance, and poetry, beautifully capturing the essence of Dr. Hazarika’s timeless legacy.

An enchanting amalgamation of Assamese and Bengali performances, reflecting the cultural integration envisioned by Dr Hazarika, was the highlight of the evening. The program began with a workshop on Bhupendra Sangeet, conducted by assistant professor Anwesha Phukan, which set the tone for the celebrations.

This was followed by a cultural evening centered on the life and works of the legendary artist. Among the many captivating performances, special mention goes to Chiranjib Sarma’s soulful rendition of Dr Hazarika’s iconic songs in Assamese and Debrata Sinha’s heartfelt performances in Bengali. The audience was also enthralled by mesmerizing dance performances from Debasree and her team from the Bengali cultural group Spondon.

Other noteworthy contributions included dances by Shaalvi Sandip Kolhatkar and Dr Devika Borthakur, poetry recitation by Dr Parthana Bordoloi, and vocal performances by Jumur Baruah, Deepankar Rabha, and Anup Talukdar.

This event was aligned with Bhasa Gaurav Saptah and adhered to the directives of the Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam, celebrating the recognition of Assamese as a Classical Language of India.