Assamese Music Maestro Bhupen Uzir Passes Away At 70

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: Bhupen Uzir, a revered figure in Assamese music renowned for his roles as a musician, music director, and sound engineer, breathed his last on Tuesday night at a Guwahati hospital. The 70-year-old icon, widely celebrated across Assam, succumbed to a severe heart attack around 10 pm.

Survived by his wife Santa and two daughters, Bhupen Uzir had been grappling with kidney and liver ailments for several months. Seeking medical care since January 1, he was undergoing treatment at NEMCARE Hospital.

Expressing grief, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on X, “I am saddened to hear of the passing away of Bhupen Uji, a renowned personality in the music industry of Assam. He was a musician who made a great contribution to the cultural world of Assam through his long career in music. The death of Bhupen Uzir, who fascinated several generations through his music, is an irreparable loss to our cultural world. I wish him eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and admirers of Mr. Uzir.”

Cabinet minister Ashok Singhal also expressed condolences on X, stating, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of eminent musician Bhupen Uzir, whose soulful and melodious music contributed immensely to Assamese music and cinema. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family members in this hour of grief and immense loss. May the departed soul attain Sadgati.”

Minister of Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises, and Cultural Affairs, Bimal Borah, also shared on his social media platform X, “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of the eminent music director, Bhupen Uzir. A colossal loss to Assam’s music and cultural landscape, his legacy will resonate through the melodies he gifted us. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, and well-wishers and pray that the music maestro’s soul attains Sadgati.”