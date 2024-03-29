Assam’s cancer care model sets national standard

GUWAHATI, March 29: In a transformative shift, Assam’s innovative approach to cancer care has garnered national attention and accolades, as the Government of India moves to recommend its model for adoption across states.

Once plagued by a lack of adequate cancer treatment facilities, Assam has emerged as a beacon of hope, pioneering a comprehensive framework that ensures quality care accessible to all.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed pride in the state’s achievements and unveiled ambitious plans for the future.

“Once upon a time, people would leave Assam for lack of cancer treatment facilities,” Sarma remarked. “Today, I am glad to share that the Government of India has recommended States to adopt Assam’s Cancer Care Model,” he wrote on X.

The cornerstone of Assam’s Cancer Care Model lies in its commitment to affordability and excellence. With an investment exceeding Rs 3,600 crore, the state is set to establish 17 world-class cancer hospitals, strategically positioned to cater to the needs of its citizens. These hospitals pledge to deliver top-notch treatment at pocket-friendly prices, ensuring that financial constraints do not impede access to care.

Sarma emphasized the significance of this initiative, particularly in positioning Assam as the epicenter of cancer care in East India.

“Assam will become East India’s cancer care hub,” he declared, underscoring the state’s determination to serve not only its residents but also those from neighboring regions.

The decision to recommend Assam’s model at the national level underscores its effectiveness and potential to revolutionize cancer care across India. By prioritizing accessibility, affordability, and quality, Assam has set a precedent for other states to follow, signaling a paradigm shift in the nation’s healthcare landscape.

The move has been met with widespread acclaim, with healthcare professionals, policymakers, and citizens alike lauding the government’s proactive stance towards addressing a pressing healthcare need. As the nation embarks on this journey towards comprehensive cancer care, Assam stands as a shining example of what is achievable through dedication, innovation, and collaboration.