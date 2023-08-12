Assam’s cultural exchange shines at international program in Bangkok

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, August 11: The Archaeology department of Silpakorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, recently organised a seven-day International Cultural Exchange Program that took place from July 23 to July 29. The event was inaugurated by Ambassador Nagesh Singh, and Dr Damronphon Inchan, dean professor of Silpakorn University, facilitated the program. A delegation from the Moran Tai Studies and Research Institute, comprising nine representatives, participated in the International Cultural Exchange Program.

- Advertisement -

Among the delegates, Dr Girin Phukan, professor and director of the Moran Tai Studies and Research Institute, delivered a public lecture on the topic “Similarities between Tai-Ahom of Assam and Thais of Thailand.”

Dr Bipul Gogoi, retired vice-principal of Demow College and a resident of Demow Kushal Path, also presented a lecture, highlighting various similarities between the two cultures in aspects like language, religion, agricultural practices, food habits, dress, traditional residences, and burial systems.

Basanta Phukan discussed ‘Tai Manuscript’, shedding light on its significance, and Gyanananda Phukan delved into ‘Tai Ahom Religion’. Other senior representatives from the Moran Tai Studies and Research Institute, Pradip Deodhai Phukan and Atul Baruah, also actively participated in the program. The Moran Tai Studies and Research Institute delegation explored various areas in and around Bangkok, including a trip to Phetchaburi, where they engaged in academic activities.

Approximately 40 representatives from north-east India took part in the seven-day program, enhancing cross-cultural understanding and academic exchange between the two regions.