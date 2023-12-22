22 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 22, 2023
Assam’s DGP GP Singh Vows to Counter ULFA-I Threat

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 22: Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) has pledged to protect the state and its people, taking a firm stand against the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I).

The DGP’s commitment comes in response to the ongoing conflict and unrest caused by the insurgent group. The state’s top cop assured that the police force is prepared to deal with any threats posed by the ULFA-I.

He further urged the citizens to maintain peace and harmony, underlining the importance of unity in these trying times.

