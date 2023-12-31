Assam’s Journalist Forum express anguish over scribe’s untimely death, demand compensation for bereaved family

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 31: The Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) conveyed their dismay over the untimely demise of journalist Parthajyoti Das in a fatal road accident near Dharapur.

Das, a 35-year-old resident of Mirza, was hit from behind by a speeding dumper truck while he was in his car.

In a communique, the JFA expressed shock at the incident and demanded an investigation. The statement also mentioned that Das, a promising and soft-spoken journalist, succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind his ailing parents and sister. Three others were severely injured and admitted to the hospital.

The JFA has called for a fair probe and adequate compensation for the bereaved family. They have also appealed to the State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to address the issue of reckless driving in the Mirza locality, which has become a public safety concern.