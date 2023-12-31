18 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 1, 2024
type here...

Assam’s Journalist Forum express anguish over scribe’s untimely death, demand compensation for bereaved family

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 31: The Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) conveyed their dismay over the untimely demise of journalist Parthajyoti Das in a fatal road accident near Dharapur.

- Advertisement -

Das, a 35-year-old resident of Mirza, was hit from behind by a speeding dumper truck while he was in his car.

In a communique, the JFA expressed shock at the incident and demanded an investigation. The statement also mentioned that Das, a promising and soft-spoken journalist, succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind his ailing parents and sister. Three others were severely injured and admitted to the hospital.

The JFA has called for a fair probe and adequate compensation for the bereaved family. They have also appealed to the State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to address the issue of reckless driving in the Mirza locality, which has become a public safety concern.

Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs
Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs
6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity
6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity
Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation
Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits
8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter
8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Foreign national arrested in Sikkim returns to Nepal

The Hills Times - 0
Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs 6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits 8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter