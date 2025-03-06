Assam’s Paracyclist Rakesh Banik to Embark on Historic 9,000-km Journey from Moscow to Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 5: Rakesh Banik, a paracyclist from Assam’s Nagaon district, is going to make history as he begins a 9,000-km-long expedition from Moscow, Russia, to Guwahati.

The ambitious endeavor, named ‘Volga to Brahmaputra’, will be India’s first long-distance effort by a specially-abled cyclist.

With the backing of his friends and family, Banik will embark on this four-month-long journey, moving across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tibet, and Nepal before entering India through Siliguri. His trek will be flagged off from the Indian Embassy in Moscow during the first week of April.

Talking about his mission, Banik asserted that his expedition is a victory of resilience and willpower, demonstrating that nothing is insurmountable. “I want to shatter barriers and prove that nothing is impossible. Representing Assam and India in this endeavor gives me immense pride,” he said. He also wishes to encourage others to take up adventure, fitness, and determination.

Banik’s path towards adventure sports was forged by a life-changing accident in 2012. He was on a journey from Biswanath Chariali to Kaliabor when he was involved in a critical road accident, which resulted in his hospitalization in Guwahati. His leg was amputated as a result of a medical mistake, a heartbreaking incident that left a big dent in his mental well-being.

Reminiscing about the darkest period of his life, Banik confessed that he struggled with intense depression and even suicidal tendencies. But his never-say-die attitude encouraged him to take up adventure sports, converting his agony into strength and inspiration.