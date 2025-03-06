30.6 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 6, 2025
type here...

Assam’s Paracyclist Rakesh Banik to Embark on Historic 9,000-km Journey from Moscow to Guwahati

The ambitious endeavor, named 'Volga to Brahmaputra', will be India's first long-distance effort by a specially-abled cyclist.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational image
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 5: Rakesh Banik, a paracyclist from Assam’s Nagaon district, is going to make history as he begins a 9,000-km-long expedition from Moscow, Russia, to Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

The ambitious endeavor, named ‘Volga to Brahmaputra’, will be India’s first long-distance effort by a specially-abled cyclist.

Related Posts:

With the backing of his friends and family, Banik will embark on this four-month-long journey, moving across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tibet, and Nepal before entering India through Siliguri. His trek will be flagged off from the Indian Embassy in Moscow during the first week of April.

Talking about his mission, Banik asserted that his expedition is a victory of resilience and willpower, demonstrating that nothing is insurmountable. “I want to shatter barriers and prove that nothing is impossible. Representing Assam and India in this endeavor gives me immense pride,” he said. He also wishes to encourage others to take up adventure, fitness, and determination.

Banik’s path towards adventure sports was forged by a life-changing accident in 2012. He was on a journey from Biswanath Chariali to Kaliabor when he was involved in a critical road accident, which resulted in his hospitalization in Guwahati. His leg was amputated as a result of a medical mistake, a heartbreaking incident that left a big dent in his mental well-being.

- Advertisement -

Reminiscing about the darkest period of his life, Banik confessed that he struggled with intense depression and even suicidal tendencies. But his never-say-die attitude encouraged him to take up adventure sports, converting his agony into strength and inspiration.

10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Over 82,000 Hectares of Assam Land Under Occupation by Neighboring States 

The Hills Times -
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise