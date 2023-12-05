Assam’s traditional healers (bez) participate in Ethnopharmacology convention, national seminar

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 4: The 10th convention of the Society for Ethnopharmacology, India, and the National Seminar on Ethnopharmacology for Bio-economy (EBNP-2023) took place at the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST) in Jorhat. The event witnessed the active participation of traditional healers, known as “bez” in Assamese, in an exhibition, adding a unique dimension to the conference’s overall purpose.

The objective of the conference was to present and discuss scientific research in the context of traditional knowledge related to the use of locally available herbs and organisms for curing diseases. This knowledge has been practiced by tribal people and their forefathers for generations. The northeastern region, known for its biodiversity, is a hotspot for traditional medicinal practices that are still trusted and in use.

Organised by CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, in association with the Society for Ethnopharmacology, India, the three-day program was attended by eminent scientists and researchers from across the country. Dr G. Narahari Sastry, director CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, and Chief Patron of EBNP-2003, delivered the inaugural address. Dr Jatin Kalita, the organising secretary, provided an overview of the seminar.

Keynote speakers included Dr Madhu Dikshit, former director, CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CSIR-CDRI), who spoke on ‘Unlocking the Potential of Ashwagandha in Healthcare: Ethnopharmacology Insights and Opportunities.’ Other notable speakers included Professor Rabinarayan Acharya, Director-General CCRAS, Union Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi, Dr Indraneel Das, Vice-President, Ethnopharmacology Society of India, Professor Pulok Kumar Mukherjee, Director IBSD, Imphal, Dr. PK Mishra, Vice-Chancellor, Assam Kaziranga University, Dr. Viswajanani J Sattigeri, Head, CSIR-TKDL, among others.

The presentations covered oral, poster, invited, and keynote sessions, discussing the effectiveness of traditional knowledge on locally available plant species and organisms as medicines for contemporary ailments. The discussions explored the potential to integrate traditional knowledge with modern medicinal practices by developing medicines from locally available natural entities through scientific testing and validation.

