Assam’s Transformation Highlighted at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his address to the ongoing Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, laid stress on the phenomenal change that the state has witnessed during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summit, held to bring in investments and present Assam’s economic prowess, provided CM Sarma with a platform to project the state’s advancement in industrial, agricultural, and socio-political fields.

Looking back at the launch of the Advantage Assam program, CM Sarma said, “With the blessings of PM Modi, we had initially launched Advantage Assam on February 3rd and 4th, 2018.” The program was meant to make Assam a key destination for trade and investment in Northeast India. Since its launch, it has been working to attract national and international investors, thus strengthening economic growth in the region.

One of the biggest highlights of CM Sarma’s speech was the Union Budget declaration, where Prime Minister Modi provided a Green Field Fertilizer Plant for Assam. Having an estimated capacity of 12 lakh metric tonnes, this venture is likely to play a very important role in the industrial and agricultural growth of the state.

The setting up of this plant has been viewed as a strategic step aimed at increasing Assam’s indigenous production of fertilizers, and so decrease reliance on imports and increasing the productivity in agriculture. The project is also in accordance with the vision of the government for promoting industrialization and employment generation in the northeastern states.

Apart from economic advancements, CM Sarma underscored the socio-political transformation Assam has witnessed over the past decade. He credited PM Modi’s governance for fostering peace in a state that was previously affected by insurgency and instability.

“After 2014, Assam experienced a rebirth. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, Assam, once the most disturbed state in the country, has now become the most peaceful,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister’s remark follows the reduction of insurgency-related cases, enhanced endeavors in infrastructure progress, and efforts by the central government to provide inclusive growth for Assam. Peace agreements, developmental programs, and diplomatic endeavors have been fundamental in stabilizing the region.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
