Assam’s Water Resources Dept Ramps Up Flood Control With Strict Quality Checks

GUWAHATI, May 9: The Water Resources Department (WRD) of Assam is intensifying its flood and erosion control measures with a renewed focus on quality assurance and durability. As part of this initiative, the Quality Control Division of the Upper Assam Zone has been actively inspecting and testing materials designated for upcoming infrastructure projects in Tinsukia district.

Officials involved in the inspection process are ensuring that only high-grade materials meet the stringent construction standards set by the department. These checks are critical for building flood and erosion management systems that are both effective and long-lasting.

This move highlights WRD’s proactive stance on protecting flood-prone and erosion-sensitive areas, emphasizing its commitment to community safety and resilience against Assam’s ever-changing river dynamics. By investing in quality infrastructure, the department aims to reduce disaster vulnerability across the region.

In a separate development, the Tinsukia district administration and the Health Department held a media briefing on Thursday to address concerns about mushroom poisoning. Chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health) Mirzana Hussain, the briefing reported two cases of mushroom poisoning this financial year, both from tea garden areas.

Officials issued advisories urging caution in mushroom consumption and emphasized the importance of public awareness to prevent further incidents.