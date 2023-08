HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 8: The Sivasagar unit of the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) staged a half-naked demonstration in front of the Sivasagar DC Office, advocating for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Ahom community. During the protest, Akhil Ahom and Sumit Handique led the demonstrators, who chanted slogans denouncing CM Himanta Biswa Sharma and the BJP party, alleging their lack of support for the Ahom community.