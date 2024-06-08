25.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 8, 2024
type here...

ATASU sets forth agitation plan

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 7: The All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), in its central executive committee meeting held here on Friday, resolved to resume their stir for the Tai Ahom community’s inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution or Scheduled Tribe (ST) Status.

- Advertisement -

According to the president of the organisation, Basanta Gogoi, ATASU will launch the next phase of agitation with the ‘Dispur Sholo’ program on June 18, followed by a massive bike rally on June 21. On September 6, they call for the ‘Delhi Sholo’ program, which will be followed by mass agitation in Sivasagar on October 26, 2024. ATASU leaders threatened the BJP government with dire consequences if their demands are further neglected.

Gogoi further informed the media that Kumud Gogoi has been elevated to the post of executive president, while Tridib Konwar has been nominated as the vice president of the organisation.

The foundation day of the organisation will be held on July 14 & 15.

Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Curfew clamped in Manipur’s Jiribam after protests over killing of man

The Hills Times -
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June 10 hills stations in north-east India to visit 10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons 8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling