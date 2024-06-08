ATASU sets forth agitation plan

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 7: The All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), in its central executive committee meeting held here on Friday, resolved to resume their stir for the Tai Ahom community’s inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution or Scheduled Tribe (ST) Status.

- Advertisement -

According to the president of the organisation, Basanta Gogoi, ATASU will launch the next phase of agitation with the ‘Dispur Sholo’ program on June 18, followed by a massive bike rally on June 21. On September 6, they call for the ‘Delhi Sholo’ program, which will be followed by mass agitation in Sivasagar on October 26, 2024. ATASU leaders threatened the BJP government with dire consequences if their demands are further neglected.

Gogoi further informed the media that Kumud Gogoi has been elevated to the post of executive president, while Tridib Konwar has been nominated as the vice president of the organisation.

The foundation day of the organisation will be held on July 14 & 15.