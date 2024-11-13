ATTSA Demow branch submits memorandum

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Nov 12: The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch, submitted a memorandum to the Demow circle officer on Monday. In the memorandum, they stated that for the past several years, in the areas under the Demow Revenue Circle near the tea gardens, illegal land digging has been carried out, with the excavated land being supplied to brick kilns and various other places by a group of unscrupulous businessmen. This activity has led to environmental degradation, and large pond-like pits have formed due to the extensive digging. The dump trucks used to transport the land have also damaged the roads.

In the memorandum, they demanded strict action against the illegal land-digging groups and requested an immediate halt to the digging activities. A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the district commissioner of Sivasagar district, the district forest officer of Sivasagar district, the ADC of Demow co-district, and the Demow forest sub-division officer.