Atul Bora inaugurates elephant safari to mark new tourism season at Kaziranga NP

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: Assam Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Atul Bora has inaugurated Kaziranga National Park’s new tourism season with the opening of the elephant safari and key forest areas, attracting both local and international visitors, the Minister announced on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Bora highlighted the ceremonial launch of the elephant safari in Kohora and the opening of the Bagori and Agaratoli forest areas on November 1.

He wrote, “Today, the elephant safari was ceremonially inaugurated in the serene forests of Kohora, Kaziranga National Park, welcoming both domestic and international tourists.”

https://twitter.com/ATULBORA2/status/1852211656715083909

Minister Bora also shared his excitement about experiencing an elephant safari with tourists from around the world in the lush, green landscapes of Kaziranga.

“I was thrilled to witness the park’s renowned wildlife, including the famous one-horned rhinoceros, deer, and wild buffalo,” he posted, inviting people to visit Kaziranga to explore its natural beauty and enjoy memorable encounters with wildlife.

“I encourage everyone to visit Kaziranga to experience its unparalleled beauty and create lasting memories. Additionally, the Agaratoli forest area was also officially opened to tourists today”, Bora added.

The inauguration event saw the presence of notable attendees, including Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer, prominent social worker Animesh Saikia, along with other distinguished guests and forest department officials.

