Atul Bora inaugurates water supply schemes in Bokakhat

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: Minister Atul Bora inaugurated two major water supply schemes, the Upar Temera and No 2 Bakuli Chapari, under Gulung Temera Gaon Panchayat, Bokakhat. These projects, emblematic of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s unwavering commitment to the ambitious Jal Jeevan scheme, were celebrated in a ceremony attended by various dignitaries.

Acknowledging the vital role of these water supply initiatives, minister Atul Bora earnestly called upon officials and local residents to ensure the continuous operation of these essential projects. The event witnessed the presence of the Magistrate of Bokakhat sub-division, executive engineer & assistant executive engineer from the Public Health Engineering Department, the president of Gulung Temera Gaon Panchayat, various Panchayat representatives, officials, and local residents.

Minister Atul Bora also inaugurated the Morongiyal Doital Water Supply Scheme at Dusutimukh GP, Bokakhat, as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission initiative. Additionally, the inauguration of the Barbam Water Supply Scheme under JJM at Pub-Mohura GP, Bokakhat, is set to benefit 350 households in the area. The Rs 129.28 lakh project reinforces chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s deep commitment to the Jal Jeevan scheme, aiming to ensure a reliable drinking water supply. This collaborative effort marks a significant step in transforming the accessibility of water, underscoring the government’s dedication to citizen welfare.

The occasion was graced by the Magistrate of Bokakhat sub-division, executive engineer, and assistant executive engineer from the Public Health Engineering Department, along with Gaon Panchayat president, Anchalik Panchayat member, diverse Panchayat representatives, officials, dignitaries, and local residents.

